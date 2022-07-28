Juan Padro Is Getting Ready to Open an Elevated Japanese Joint

Kumoya will open at 2400 W. 32nd Ave. in LoHi at the tail-end of 2022 , according to founder Juan Padro . Padro, the CEO of Culinary Creative, will also have his hand in the openings of Mister Oso, Fox and The Hen, and Red Top Rendezvous – all three of which are slated to debut later this year.

While Tony P’s will no longer be located at 2400 W. 32nd, the popular pizza establishment isn’t necessarily dissolving. Instead, Tony Pasquini will move his pizzeria “to a smaller space that’s more convenient for takeout, just two blocks south at 3000 Zuni St.” Padro purchased both Pasquini’s facility and his neighboring watering hole, Zio Romolo’s Alley Bar.

Padro will co-open Kumoya with Chef Corey Baker. “Baker has been involved with Japanese cuisine for the past 20 years and has visited Japan four times. He was previously Executive Chef and co-owner of Sushi Ronin and Izakaya Ronin worked at the Sushi Den and helped open Sushi Hai in the Highlands,” explains the Denver Post . Max Mackissock, a Culinary Creative partner and culinary director, will join Baker in the kitchen.

A What Now Denver interview with Padro is forthcoming.

