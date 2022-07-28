Defensible space, fast response contain Atwood Nature Preserve Fire

LAKE TAHOE — Researchers at UC Davis are sounding the alarm on a series of unprecedented changes to the conditions in Lake Tahoe.Scientists announced their findings Thursday in their annual State of the Lake report.It was an eye-opening report with both algae and particle levels reaching record highs. Scientists say particles from wildfires like last summer's Caldor Fire may be part of the reason why.Here are some of the biggest takeaways:Floating algae shot up 300% last year, which increases the threat of algal blooms in a number of popular swimming spots.The type of algae scientists found is the kind that thrives in smoky conditions.Fine particle concentrations, which impact clarity, were also the highest ever recorded.The population of zooplankton, which is an important part of the lake's food chain and helps regulate algae concentrations, dropped.Phytoplankton behavior is changing by moving closer to the surface. Scientists say it could be due to less sunlight during wildfires.The report also noted climate change and said it is "almost certain" that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer.

