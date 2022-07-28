Defensible space, fast response contain Atwood Nature Preserve Fire

goldcountrymedia.com
Related
Timber company working to find new jobs for employees following Sutter Creek plant fire
JACKSON -- Timber Products says it's working to find new jobs for dozens of employees after the wood manufacturing plant in Sutter Creek was destroyed in a fire last week. In a statement Friday, the Oregon-based company said that it's working to get the roughly 150 people employed at the Sutter Creek facility jobs at other manufacturing plants or with other local employers. Meanwhile, the cause of the massive July 25 fire is still under investigation. The particleboard plant was just 10 days shy of its 50-year anniversary when it went up in flames.Sutter Creek is located about 45 miles east of Sacramento.
Plumas County News
Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites
While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home
AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures. The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Why no public input before Bear River Park decision?
At the Weimar-Applegate-Colfax Municipal Advisory Council (WAC-MAC) meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, it was announced that Placer County is abandoning Bear River Park and Campground. WAIT!! What about public input into decisions of serious consequence to the public? What happened to TRANSPARENCY in government? Did government transparency suddenly become...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Fiery explosion at Sacramento U-Haul location possibly linked to gas siphoning
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks. Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.The blast's aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage. "It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations," said Shawna King, an assistant manager. King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading...
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
natomasbuzz.com
Opinion: Help is Needed for Our Waterways
Over the past 16 months, volunteers from Sacramento Picks It Up! have removed over 700,000 pounds of trash and solid waste from the Sacramento region, a huge percentage of which was located right here in Natomas. These volunteer cleanup events have included a dozen cleanups of abandoned encampments which spilled...
Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters.
SACRAMENTO-- Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters whose names were engraved on the California Firefighters Memorial. Stockton's Max Fortuna is among the 82 fallen firefighters who died in the last three years. Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call in January. "Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," said Mario Gardea, President of...
A man is dead after drowning at the San Juan Rapids at the American River in Fair Oaks.
FAIR OAKS -- Firefighters found the body of missing man in the American River.A man is dead after drowning at the San Juan Rapids at the American River in Fair Oaks.Firefighters say that on July 29, two people were struggling in the water when one of them was lost and the other person was able to get out.The body pf the man was recovered Saturday morning.
8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out Sunday at a Sacramento U-Haul facility damaging eight box trucks is now under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department. According to fire officials, the fire broke out Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. Seven box trucks were...
Sacramento County looking to ban camping near government buildings, critical infrastructure
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County is proposing an anti-camping ordinance that would prohibit camping in several unincorporated areas, including near infrastructure, the American River Parkway and government buildings. The ordinance will go before the board of supervisors in just a few days. In the meantime, local homeless advocacy groups are fighting back."There's no place to go," said Bob Erlenbusch, the executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.He added, "There's cries for some parts of the community to move homeless people off the American River Parkway, but the question is to where? We're really concerned the county will define anything...
UC Davis researchers sound the alarm on Lake Tahoe's changing conditions
LAKE TAHOE — Researchers at UC Davis are sounding the alarm on a series of unprecedented changes to the conditions in Lake Tahoe.Scientists announced their findings Thursday in their annual State of the Lake report.It was an eye-opening report with both algae and particle levels reaching record highs. Scientists say particles from wildfires like last summer's Caldor Fire may be part of the reason why.Here are some of the biggest takeaways:Floating algae shot up 300% last year, which increases the threat of algal blooms in a number of popular swimming spots.The type of algae scientists found is the kind that thrives in smoky conditions.Fine particle concentrations, which impact clarity, were also the highest ever recorded.The population of zooplankton, which is an important part of the lake's food chain and helps regulate algae concentrations, dropped.Phytoplankton behavior is changing by moving closer to the surface. Scientists say it could be due to less sunlight during wildfires.The report also noted climate change and said it is "almost certain" that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer.
Comments / 0