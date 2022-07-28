Addiction treatment company deceived thousands of recovering Americans | Better Business Bureau

The Opioid Addiction Recovery Fraud Prevention Act of 2018 authorizes the FTC to seek civil penalties for unfair or deceptive acts or practices regarding substance use disorder treatment services or products. It covers services that purport to provide treatment, referrals to treatment, or recovery housing for people with substance use disorders.

The FTC has settled its first case under the Opioid Addiction Recovery Fraud Prevention Act with a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, company called R360 LLC and its owner, Steven Doumar. Starting in 2017, R360 ran ads on TV, social media, and its website claiming that it would connect people battling addiction and family members or others trying to help them with “handpicked,” “cream of the crop” treatment centers. People who called R360’s toll-free number would talk to an addiction treatment specialist who would refer them to the appropriate facility in the company’s R360 Network after conducting a personalized assessment of the individual’s needs.

The participating centers were supposedly selected by a nationally known interventionist after a rigorous vetting process. In reality, Doumar decided what treatment centers would join the network despite having no educational or professional experience qualifying him to make such assessments. Treatment centers in the network paid monthly or annual fees plus an additional fee for each referral.

The FTC complaint outlines the kind of information that would be necessary in determining the best treatment facility for a patient. For example, whether residential or outpatient treatment was appropriate, whether medical detox was available, whether the facility accepted Medicaid, or whether the patient could travel to a distant facility. But callers were automatically routed to an R360 Network member without any initial assessment of the person’s needs.

The FTC says professional evaluations, referrals, and treatment are critical to recovery. People who end up at a facility that doesn’t meet their needs may not enroll in or complete a treatment program, conclude there aren’t any that can meet their needs, and not seek further treatment.

In bringing the action, Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said, “We’ll continue to use the authority Congress gave us to go after companies that prey on those suffering from addictions.” The settlement imposes a $3.8 million civil penalty against R360 and Doumar, although it’s suspended because they don’t have the money to pay it.

The FTC recommends that people looking for treatment start by:

Calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). You will get live help from this free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for people and families facing substance use disorders.

Visiting SAMHSA’s confidential treatment locator (at findtreatment.samhsa.gov) to find a reputable treatment facility near you in a quick, confidential online search.

The FTC’s action against R360 sends two messages to other businesses. First, it takes false or misleading claims about addiction treatment products or services seriously, will continue to monitor the market closely, and will take further actions if necessary. Second, this isn’t the first case in which the agency has challenged illegal practices by lead generators or referral services.

Any claims they make about selection or screening criteria should be backed up by solid evidence.

Randy Hutchinson is president & CEO, BBB of the Mid-South.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Addiction treatment company deceived thousands of recovering Americans | Better Business Bureau