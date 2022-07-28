ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Don’t fall for these suspicious Tri-State scams!

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWSUH_0gwbpeqr00

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Text scams are circulating around the Tri-State, and you could be targeted next. The Henderson County Clerk’s Office is warning of a recent scam that’s been surfacing lately.

A variation of that text can be seen as follows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MWnY_0gwbpeqr00
(Courtesy: Henderson County Clerk’s Office)

Clerk officials say the text is not sent from the office and is completely fraudulent. They warn not to click on any links and delete the text immediately.

We have also received word that a similar text scam is being sent out to Evansville residents. The scammer falsely sends out texts as the USPS, telling residents there has been an issue with their package. The shady link leads to a website that looks like the USPS’ website, but is not. Keep an eye out for these kind of scams as well.

UP NEXT: C enterPoint Energy warns customers about service disconnection scams

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Henderson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Henderson County, KY
Sports
County
Henderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Tri State#Henderson Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy