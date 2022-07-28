LGBTQ+ activists respond to Dave Chappelle hosting the Blue Note Jazz Festival this weekend in Napa County

localnewsmatters.org
denise
3d ago
Don’t like his show? Don’t go. I happen to think he’s funny. And if you do not like a tv show, change the channel. What is wrong here? If you don’t like the color red, don’t wear it. Really simple.
7
Shaun M
2d ago
oh the liberal mentality has permeated the letter squads ideology through and through. so let me get this right you want society to be excepting of your values, thoughts, and beliefs and we have to go along with unequivocally. but my man Dave Chappell has alternative views that go against yours and you try to silence him and get him canceled. silly Sally's you can't have your cake and it eat it too, grow up and become as understanding of others view as we as society are supposed to with yours.
6
