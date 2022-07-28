ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Economist Says Recession Will Be Like A Pasta Bowl

By Larry Spilman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfRlZ_0gwbov4p00

The American economy is technically in a recession after shrinking an estimated nine-tenths of a percent in the second quarter of this year. It's the second straight quarter of negative growth. How painful will the recession be?

"We're calling this the pasta bowl recession," University of Central Florida economist Sean Snaith said. "The shape is going to be like a pasta bowl. Not very steep sides. Not a deep dish but a long, flat bottom."

Dr. Snaith says it won't be a deep recession but he thinks it'll stick around for about a year- maybe a little longer.

"So by the time we get into mid 2023 we should be emerging, slowly, but emerging nonetheless from the recession."

By then Snaith predicts inflation will be about half of what it was at its peak.

Image courtesy Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Pasta#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy