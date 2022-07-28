Florida Economist Says Recession Will Be Like A Pasta Bowl

The American economy is technically in a recession after shrinking an estimated nine-tenths of a percent in the second quarter of this year. It's the second straight quarter of negative growth. How painful will the recession be?

"We're calling this the pasta bowl recession," University of Central Florida economist Sean Snaith said. "The shape is going to be like a pasta bowl. Not very steep sides. Not a deep dish but a long, flat bottom."

Dr. Snaith says it won't be a deep recession but he thinks it'll stick around for about a year- maybe a little longer.

"So by the time we get into mid 2023 we should be emerging, slowly, but emerging nonetheless from the recession."

By then Snaith predicts inflation will be about half of what it was at its peak.

Image courtesy Getty