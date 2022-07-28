ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Man followed home from bank, robbed: Spanish Fort Police warn

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Spanish Fort Police Department are warning residents of a large crime trend that is happening in the area.

According to officers, a resident of Spanish Fort was parking his vehicle in front of his home when another man jumped into the vehicle and stole a “large sum of money,” according to a Facebook post from the SFPD. Officers said the man had just left the bank where he had withdrawn the money stolen.

Officers determined that this was part of a large crime trend occurring in Spanish Fort. Investigators believe residents are being followed home after withdrawing money from the bank.

In the post, officers urged citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

