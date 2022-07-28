A New App to Help Travelers Navigate the Louisville Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night. One got their stolen property back, but the other wasn’t so lucky. The thieves started their spree by stealing a truck from the home of one of the owners of the Breeze Wine Bar which is located at the Logan Street Market. They then made their way to Four Pegs restaurant on the corner of Goss and Spratt. Their next target: the restaurant’s food trailer.

