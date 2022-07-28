A New App to Help Travelers Navigate the Louisville Airport

www.whas11.com
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
Wave 3
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Voices of Black Mothers United come to Louisville; hosts family fun day at Central Park. The goal of the event was reduce violence by engaging, providing resources, and promoting healing for families who have fallen victim. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, July 30, 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Trust...
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: “Ate x 10: A Group Exhibition About Food,” at the Carnegie Center, New Albany
“Edibles & Potables” is F&D’s weekly Sunday slot to consider eats, eateries, and the occasional “larger” issue located on the periphery of our customary coverage content. Actually the Carnegie Center for Art and History isn’t far away at all. The museum is located at 201 E....
wdrb.com
Road closures, restricted access planned for annual street rod event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week. The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through...
wdrb.com
Barber celebrating 40 years of cutting hair at Holiday Manor Barber
A Louisville woman says she is blessed to be able to do what she love for 40 years she’s been making people look and feel their best. She has done it all one hair at a time.
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
Wave 3
Animal Care Society hosts free parvo vaccination clinic distributing 300 vaccines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Animal Care Society hosted a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday, distributing 300 parvo vaccinations for free. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter located at 12207 Westport Road in Louisville. ACS were able were distribute the vaccinations thanks to a...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair just weeks away and attendance looks to meet pre-pandemic levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is just a few weeks away, but we're getting a preview of what fairgoers can expect. From fried coffee cakes to Indian cuisine to mac and cheese balls, more than half a million people are expected at the fair this year; numbers that reflect pre-pandemic levels.
leoweekly.com
Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
WHAS 11
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
WHAS 11
Check Out the Summer Beer Fest at the Frazier History Museum
Visit the Summer Beer Fest at the Frazier History Museum! With over 200 specialty beers, food trucks, and live music, it's one of the largest beer tasing events in the state of Kentucky. For tickets, visit fraziermuseum.org.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
wanderwisdom.com
Rose Island, an Amusement Park Lost in Memory
Vicki, as a military wife, spent years completing home projects when her husband was deployed. Many homes have been great teachers. Abandoned but not forgotten, Rose Island, an amusement park and weekend getaway on the north bank of the Ohio River, holds memories of times past. On any day, visitors...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Wave 3
Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night. One got their stolen property back, but the other wasn’t so lucky. The thieves started their spree by stealing a truck from the home of one of the owners of the Breeze Wine Bar which is located at the Logan Street Market. They then made their way to Four Pegs restaurant on the corner of Goss and Spratt. Their next target: the restaurant’s food trailer.
beckersspine.com
Kentucky hospital completes 1st hip replacement with Rosa robot
Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center completed its first total hip replacement using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Hip System, according to a July 28 announcement published in the State Journal. The Rosa Hip System helps surgeons create personalized surgical plans and provides assistance. It uses real-time information to guide implant placement and...
spectrumnews1.com
Oldham County forced to switch school start times due to bus driver shortage
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — For the last 17 years, life for Robin Yahl has been all about training up-and-coming bus drivers for Oldham County Schools. Oldham County Schools are pushing start and end times back for middle and high school students. The district needs 23 bus drivers before the...
'This is happening everywhere': Louisville man's car stolen as part of viral TikTok trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new social media trend is making its way around TikTok and leading to a rise in car thefts in Louisville. It's called the Kia Challenge, a trend where people use USB cables to compromise Kia and Hyundai cars and steal them. A Louisville Metro Police...
