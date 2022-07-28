Trader Joe's workers vote yes to first unionized store

www.cbsnews.com
Tim Johnson
3d ago
Another store bites the dust, anytime the union gets involved it’s basically over.
some dude
3d ago
oh and if you think that store is expensive now.....just wait till those union dues start kicking in
wheresmine
2d ago
When I was in high school, the grocery I worked for went union when I was off for a week. Got back and a representative told me they had good news and bad news for me. The good news I got a raise. The bad news is the union dues totally wiped out the raise. The chain closed it’s doors in a year.
