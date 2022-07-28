ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Trader Joe's workers vote yes to first unionized store

By Irina Ivanova
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Comments / 26

Tim Johnson
3d ago

Another store bites the dust, anytime the union gets involved it’s basically over.

some dude
3d ago

oh and if you think that store is expensive now.....just wait till those union dues start kicking in

wheresmine
2d ago

When I was in high school, the grocery I worked for went union when I was off for a week. Got back and a representative told me they had good news and bad news for me. The good news I got a raise. The bad news is the union dues totally wiped out the raise. The chain closed it’s doors in a year.

CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

