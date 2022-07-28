Woman, boyfriend suspected of running over man in Salida

SALIDA — A woman and her boyfriend have now been arrested in connection to an incident where a Salida man was allegedly run over intentionally.

The incident happened back on July 21. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers and medics responded to the 4000 block of Broadway avenue in Salida to investigate a report of someone struck by a car.

At the scene, a 35-year-old man was found on the sidewalk suffering from major injuries; the car that hit him had fled.

Investigators say they soon got information that the incident was allegedly intentional.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Melanie Clark. Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Thomas Bennett, is also suspected of chasing the man just before Clark struck him with the car.

Both Clark and Bennett have been arrested, the sheriff's office announced on Thursday. Clark is facing charges of attempted homicide while Bennett is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.