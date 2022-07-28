Future Beats Drake's Record To Become Most Platinum Rapper Of 2010s

Photo: Getty Images

Future supersedes Drake as the best-selling rap artist of the past decade.



On Wednesday, July 27, the Freebandz founder received a grand total of 55 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) during an exclusive event at Soho House Miami Beach. The plaques, which were presented by RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone, commemorated the 95 million units sold throughout the span of Future's career. Among his array of certifications, his albums DS2 (2015), HNDRXX (2017), High Off Life (2020), and his collaborative effort with Juice WRLD , WRLD ON DRUGS (2018) all reached platinum status, which gives Future one more platinum LP over his Drake.

Prior to his new certifications, Future already had a few platinum plaques for albums like his debut album Pluto (2012), EVOL (2016), FUTURE (2017), and his collaborative effort with Drake What A Time To Be Alive (2015). In addition to his new platinum albums, his latest smash hit "Wait For U" featuring Tems and Drake went double-platinum and his new album I NEVER LIKED YOU has already reached gold status just a few weeks after its release.



The new certifications for Future came not long after he dominated the Ciroc Stage during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud in Miami . During his set, Future performed hits from his new album and brought out Lil Durk , Real Boston Richey and Travis Scott. The "Love You Better" rapper is expected to headline the festival's New York City stop in September.



Congratulations to Future for receiving his latest round of platinum plaques!