Vandals on bicycles caught on camera; Rome police investigating

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
If and when they're caught they'll be out in no time with minimal to no consequences. Then we'll read about them time and time again committing crimes with escalating severity while out on bailess release and or prior violent offense parole. How do I know this? Because we are seeing it everyday. Wake up N.Y.. We know who and what is responsible for this escalation in crime. Vote them out these next two elections and hold the feet of those you elect to the fire.
