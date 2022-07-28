Kentucky hit with deadly flooding following second 1,000-year rain event in 3 days

Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

For the second time in a week, portions of Kentucky were submerged following extreme rainfall that sparked deadly flash-flooding. Several inches of rain in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday turned Appalachian towns into raging rivers that swept away homes and the people who lived in them.

At least three people have been reported dead since the latest torrential rains began. In places like Perry County, as much as 14 inches of rain had been recorded over the past 48 hours, and the rain was still falling on Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll would likely rise into the double-digits.

“In a word, this event is devastating, and I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time,” Beshear said at a Thursday news conference, adding, “This isn’t just a disaster, it’s an ongoing natural disaster. We are in the midst of it. and for some place it will continue through tonight.”

Kentucky is still working to repair the damage left behind in December of 2021, when a string of tornadoes leveled whole towns in the western portion of the state. The latest round of extreme weather, which scientists have linked to climate change, will present even more challenges in the coming months.

"We expect a loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes and this is going to be yet another event that it's going to take not months but likely years for many families to rebuild," Beshear said.

Eastern Kentucky is expected to receive another two to three inches of rain Thursday night, and Beshear issued a statewide emergency declaration and called in the National Guard to help evacuate trapped residents. Hundreds of calls to police and fire departments have been pouring in as the floodwaters have continued to rise, and the rate the rainfall has effectively cut many residents off. In the town of Hazard, at least 9 inches of rain fell in 12 hours from Wednesday night into Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

On Tuesday, extreme rain hit the western Kentucky town of St. Louis, dumping up to 12 inches of rain. At its peak, the rain fell in some locations at a rate of 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service said that the chances that much rain would fall there were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.

Two days later, those same odds were met once again in the eastern part of Kentucky.

Climate scientists have shown that for every celsius degree of temperature rise, the atmosphere holds 7% more moisture in the atmosphere. When conditions are right, that moisture is unleashed in rainfall events like the ones being experienced in Kentucky this week.

With rescue efforts still underway and more rain falling across portions of the state already transformed into rivers and lakes, the ultimate causes of the horrific scenes playing out in Kentucky seem, at least for the time being, of secondary importance.

“I believe climate change is real,” Beshear, a Democrat, told reporters. “I believe that it is causing more severe weather. With that said, I don’t know about this one and whether it is or is not connected, and I don’t want to cheapen or politicize what these folks are going through.”

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/kentucky-hit-with-deadly-flooding-following-second-1000-year-rain-event-in-3-days-201510178.html