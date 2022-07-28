U.S. Senate will vote on Monday on military toxic burn pits legislation -Schumer

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote Monday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to military toxic burn pits, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

The bill was delayed by technical errors and Republican resistance in a previous vote.

U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling, article with gallery

Business ·

July 28, 2022 · 9:09 PM UTC

· undefined ago

The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law.