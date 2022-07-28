ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUn0y_0gwbhcnj00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday. An emergency alert sent to smartphone users around St. Louis advised people not to travel while rainfall continued in the region.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Rescue efforts were underway in the following areas, according to the St. Louis Fire Department:

  • Goodfellow & Selber Ct. (Just south of Natural Bridge)
  • N. Kingshighway & Lexington
  • Natural Bridge between Hamilton – Darby:
  • N. Tucker & Cass
  • Page & Union
  • Delmar & Goodfellow
  • Marcus & San Francisco
  • Delmar & Clarendon
  • 5300 block of Maple
  • Natural Bridge & Marcus
  • Lindell & Union
  • 4700 block of Washington (Daycare Facility)
  • N. Vandeventer & Washington
  • 4000 block of Lindell
  • 5050 Oakland
  • N. Vandeventer & Olive

Many highways and streets are flooded with up to several inches of water in St. Louis City and County.

This is a developing situation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

