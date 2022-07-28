St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday. An emergency alert sent to smartphone users around St. Louis advised people not to travel while rainfall continued in the region.St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here
Rescue efforts were underway in the following areas, according to the St. Louis Fire Department:
- Goodfellow & Selber Ct. (Just south of Natural Bridge)
- N. Kingshighway & Lexington
- Natural Bridge between Hamilton – Darby:
- N. Tucker & Cass
- Page & Union
- Delmar & Goodfellow
- Marcus & San Francisco
- Delmar & Clarendon
- 5300 block of Maple
- Natural Bridge & Marcus
- Lindell & Union
- 4700 block of Washington (Daycare Facility)
- N. Vandeventer & Washington
- 4000 block of Lindell
- 5050 Oakland
- N. Vandeventer & Olive
Many highways and streets are flooded with up to several inches of water in St. Louis City and County.
This is a developing situation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.
