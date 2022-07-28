Dallas Cowboys sign the USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
BREAKING: Judge recommends that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games
Former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has recommended that Deshaun Watson is suspended for six games. This does not mean he will only be suspended for six games. The NFL may not agree with the Judge. According to Dan Graziano the NFL would like Watson suspended at least 12 plus games,...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Davenport University college football player EyQuan Cobb killed in a senseless act of violence
Last night, a Davenport University football player was killed. The Davenport Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. His head football coach posted that the Davenport family lost Cobb to a senseless...
Warren Moon says the independent study clause in Kyler’s contract was a slap in the face to black QB’s
Warren Moon is one of the best black quarterbacks to ever suit up, and he was appalled by the independent study clause the Arizona Cardinals put into Kyler Murray‘s contract this month. Moon called it not only “embarrassing,” but a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks.”...
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Kwon Alexander picked Jets over Giants and Saints, happy to be reunited with Robert Saleh
Saleh was Alexander’s defensive coordinator for parts of two seasons in San Francisco, and his familiarity with the system and the staff was a big part of why Kwon chose Gang Green.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trent Thompson, TE, UTEP
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am the most versatile TE coming into the draft. What sets me apart from the other tight ends is my blocking I am a very physical blocker who has a big background in pass blocking and run blocking.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nick Poterack, TE, Wayne State University (MI)
College: Wayne State University (MI) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I loved watching it growing up. My family is a huge football family. I grew up watching alot of college football and started playing at 6 and I just grew to love the game.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dalton Godfrey, LS, University of South Dakota
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to snap and block consistently as well as being an asset in coverage is what I believe makes me a top prospect. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?
NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Zach Howard, DT, Northwest Missouri State
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am a Physical Education Major. I have been part of the PE club on campus as well as a Leader in Student Mobilization. My GPA is solid, and I pride myself in doing well in the classroom. I want to represent myself as well as the football team within the classroom on campus.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Toriano Clinton Jr., RB, University of Indianapolis
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe my work ethic and spirit speak for itself. When I’m committed to something I give it my all. I also believe I’m playing this game for the right reason it allows God to use me through football & just off my love for the sport.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Keenan Stewart, DT, Texas-El Paso
In 2021, the University of Texas-El Paso football team had their best season in a while as they played in their first bowl game since the 2014 season. Keenan Stewart played a big role in their success. Player Data. Name, Jersey #: Keenan Stewart, #54. School Code: TXEP. Class Yr:...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Gmiter, LG, West Virginia University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. -I think the thing that makes me a top prospect is my work ethic and football IQ that I have. Another thing that I think can elevate my draft stock is my versatility on the interior of the line. I am able to play Left Guard, Center, Right Guard seamlessly.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cameron Sorenson, WR, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young, sports have always been a huge part of my life. Football was one of the main sports that I grew up playing the most and immediately fell in love with. I would say sometime early in my high school career, I knew for sure football was something I wanted to do beyond high school and into college. I wouldn’t say anything specific made me want to be become a football player other than the overall rush and enjoyment I get out of doing it, whether that’s from a game or at practice.
