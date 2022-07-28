ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Saratogian

Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Lake Luzerne, NY
City
Round Lake, NY
City
Hudson Falls, NY
City
Glenville, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
City
Gansevoort, NY
City
Greenfield, NY
City
Middle Grove, NY
City
Ballston Lake, NY
albanyproper.com

DakhaBrakha concert in Schenectady a must-see event

The Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha defies easy categorization – yes, it’s folk music but with elements of punk, jazz, drone and dance that shifts quickly and suddenly from fist-pumping, high-energy harmonies to slow, mournful ballads. The band has long served as ambassadors for Ukrainian music and culture –...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Handel
Lite 98.7

What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!

The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver hurt in crash that damages utility pole in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police responded to a crash where a driver struck a National Grid utility pole early Sunday morning!. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as no charges have been filed, and National Grid is fixing the pole. The accident took place at the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Preservation Hall#Arts Center#Javascript#Veterans Corner#The Church Parking Lot
WNYT

New Hudson Falls auto dealer carries on long legacy

HUDSON FALLS – Brown Brothers Automotive is up and running on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Larry Brown retired from Jerry Brown’s Auto Parts after a nearly 35-year career. However, he knew retirement wasn’t for him, so he decided to open up a repair shop and used car dealer.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ballston Spa community rallies to battle rare form of cancer

On Saturday, a group of children and community members operated a lemonade stand at the Ribbon Cafe in Ballston Spa to raise money for 3-year-old Jagger Zopp. In April, Zopp was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma. Roughly 400-500 people are diagnosed with the disease yearly.
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
LOTTERY
NEWS10 ABC

Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery

Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy