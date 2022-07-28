Edina considers temporary ban on THC products

Emulating some other municipalities in the Twin Cities, Edina is considering a temporary ban on THC products, intended to allow the city more time to develop a way to locally regulate their sale.

After a state law legalizing hemp-derived THC edibles and drinks went into effect July 1, cities across the state have sought to address the regulation of such products. The Edina City Council took up the issue at its July 19 meeting, approving an ordinance on a first-reading basis to establish a one-year moratorium on the sale of such products. The ordinance must return on Aug. 3 – the next council meeting – for second-reading approval before going into effect.

Though the temporary ban has a 12-month designation, it will only remain in effect until a regulatory structure for such products can be established, likely in mid- to late August, City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current.

“We would endeavor to create a short-term moratorium,” Neal told the council. “You can kill the moratorium any time you want. ... We think we can put together the ... regulatory structure, it won’t take long to do that.”

The state legislation, authored by Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina), that prompted the possible ban legalized the sale of edibles and drinks with no more than 0.3% THC to people age 21 and over. The products are also limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving with a maximum of 50 milligrams per package. Packaging must also not be branded in such a way that it appeals to children.

The new law was intended to dispel confusion around the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp, Edelson told reporters at a July 5 news conference. Hemp is a low-THC strain of cannabis.

But after the law took effect, the question of how exactly the law would be enforced and regulated remained. Edelson attempted to address such confusion at the news conference and in the days following, noting that the law is intended to empower municipalities to implement their own ordinances about such products’ licensing, compliance, enforcement and zoning.

“The ability for municipalities to offer important guidance and clarity on day-to-day operations and compliance within a city is vital,” Edelson said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing conversations with the League of Minnesota Cities as well as other local municipalities individually to ensure they understand their authority and to help this law operate successfully.”

So far, several cities in the metro area have enacted or are considering temporary bans on the sale of the products.

The temporary ban on the sale of THC-infused products, which often come in the form of gummies, would also prohibit their testing, manufacturing and distribution, according to a city document.

“The purpose of the moratorium is to provide sufficient time for City staff to study the issues related to the development of a municipal system of regulation and licensure of the retail sales of these materials,” the document said.

At the July 19 council meeting, Neal said the city had been working on the matter since the law took effect at the beginning of July. He proposed a one-year moratorium to allow time for the city to find a way to effectively regulate the use of the now-legal THC products, he said.

The city’s current ordinance on tobacco will likely work as a template for the new THC-specific ordinance, which can use the same types of forms, fees, background and compliance checks, and penalties, Neal added.

“We do not have that ready for you tonight,” he said of the potential regulatory structure for THC products. “If we have a moratorium such as the one being proposed, we’d have some time to develop that and discuss that with the council and make sure we’re on firm ground for going into that direction.”

Councilmember James Pierce asked Neal what other cities are doing to address the issue. Neal, who participated in a call with Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and other neighboring city officials that morning, said there were a variety of responses by cities, some of which are also in the process of enacting a moratorium on the sale.

Some are also considering putting a regulatory structure in place right away, concerned about putting a ban on a legal product, Hovland said. Some lawyers wondered whether it was even possible to implement a moratorium for the licensing issue, he added.

But Edina’s city attorney, David Kendall, assured the council that a temporary moratorium on the products is an option.

Edina does not currently have any tobacco or vape shops, Neal confirmed to the council.

Considering that fact, Councilmember Kevin Staunton said a pause on the sale of such products would be OK, particularly since the city isn’t dislocating any shops that are already established. “This is a reasonable step to take to try to measure twice and cut once,” he said.

Staunton also gave praise to Edelson for “wading into what has obviously turned out to be quite a thorny issue,” noting that prior to the law, such products were unregulated, leaving people who consumed the product and children at risk.

“The world is changing on this front and other states are wading into this and I think we’re going to get there as well,” Staunton said.

Moving forward with a temporary ban “seems to be the most prudent course at this time,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said. “As the picture becomes clearer and we have more time to dedicate, then we can consider how we might regulate it in our community, but I think we’re on the right path.”

Hovland said he felt comfortable with the moratorium given Kendall’s legal guidance. “Our goal with moratoriums has always been to have them in place as short a period of time as possible if we do do them.”

If approved on a second-reading basis at the Aug. 3 council meeting, the law will go into effect immediately.

