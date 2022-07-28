Cowboys sign controversial playmaker to roster

atozsports.com
Mark Wallace
3d ago
Problem is, he'll keep getting in trouble and eventually be suspended or arrested, as he's already shown himself to be violent towards women. He hasn't yet demonstrated that he can control himself. Good player from USFL, BTW. Watched him play every game, and he can definitely change a game, but maybe not worth it. Time will tell.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear
Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor. Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision. "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored...
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBA・
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Cowboys Hosted Former First-Round Pass Rusher For Workout
In addition to hosting practice this Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys brought in pass rusher Takk McKinley for a workout. McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for McKinley, last season was cut short due to a torn Achilles....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick. According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend. While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move. McKinley has a...
Jerry Jones has telling statement regarding Ezekiel Elliott's 2022 role
The 2022 season is an important one for the Dallas Cowboys, and that is also true for starting running back Ezekiel Elliott. With Tony Pollard continuing to emerge in the Cowboys offense paired with questions about Elliott’s future, Elliott needs to have a big year to maintain his role.
Cowboys Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Monday
Newly-acquired Cowboys wideout James Washington wasn't able to leave the practice field under his own power on Monday. Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Washington injured his right leg during a one-on-one drill and wasn't able to put any weight on it after attempting to walk it off.
247Sports
TCU adds another key in-state prospect to its Top25 recruiting class
Dickinson (Texas) High cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. has announced his commitment to TCU. He also strongly considered Florida State and Houston. Glover adds at a Top25 TCU recruiting class. He was on campus Saturday. “Just being there,” Glover told 247Sports. Charlton Buckels led the charge in this recruitment. “I was...
Jerry Jones Wants 1 Cowboys Player To Be "Focal Point" Of Offense In 2022
This past season, the Dallas Cowboys rolled out a two-headed rushing monster with the emergence of up-and-coming star Tony Pollard. That being said, longtime team owner Jerry Jones still wants Ezekiel Elliott to be the "focal point" of the Cowboys' rushing offense. “He has to be the focal point," Jones...
Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury. Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday. That is not good.
Comments / 16