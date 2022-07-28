ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys sign controversial playmaker to roster

By Matthew Lenix
atozsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
atozsports.com

Comments / 16

Mark Wallace
3d ago

Problem is, he'll keep getting in trouble and eventually be suspended or arrested, as he's already shown himself to be violent towards women. He hasn't yet demonstrated that he can control himself. Good player from USFL, BTW. Watched him play every game, and he can definitely change a game, but maybe not worth it. Time will tell.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Domestic Violence#Show And Prove#American Football#The New Jersey Generals#Dallascowboys#Wr#Usfl#Mvp#Tcu
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Hosted Former First-Round Pass Rusher For Workout

In addition to hosting practice this Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys brought in pass rusher Takk McKinley for a workout. McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for McKinley, last season was cut short due to a torn Achilles....
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick. According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend. While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move. McKinley has a...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Monday

Newly-acquired Cowboys wideout James Washington wasn't able to leave the practice field under his own power on Monday. Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Washington injured his right leg during a one-on-one drill and wasn't able to put any weight on it after attempting to walk it off.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

TCU adds another key in-state prospect to its Top25 recruiting class

Dickinson (Texas) High cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. has announced his commitment to TCU. He also strongly considered Florida State and Houston. Glover adds at a Top25 TCU recruiting class. He was on campus Saturday. “Just being there,” Glover told 247Sports. Charlton Buckels led the charge in this recruitment. “I was...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury. Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday. That is not good.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy