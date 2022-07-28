ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix communications agency hires new executive

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Oj9z_0gwbfV4a00

Kiterocket , a marketing and public relations agency with offices in Phoenix and Seattle, named industry veteran Jeff Fryer as their Senior Director of Digital Strategy.

The company was established in 2016 through the merger of Impress Labs, a PR agency, and Duo Public Relations, a B2C agency.

Fryer brings more than 20 years of industry experience and will lead and grow Kiterocket’s digital marketing operations. Most recently, he worked at the global semiconductor and software company Arm, where he was responsible for setting and executing the global social media strategy across multiple business units.

“I am honored to join this incredible team and to empower our clients to build winning go-to-market strategies in today’s digital-first world,” Fryer said in a press release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Strategy#Impress Labs#Duo Public Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy