Phoenix communications agency hires new executive

Kiterocket , a marketing and public relations agency with offices in Phoenix and Seattle, named industry veteran Jeff Fryer as their Senior Director of Digital Strategy.

The company was established in 2016 through the merger of Impress Labs, a PR agency, and Duo Public Relations, a B2C agency.

Fryer brings more than 20 years of industry experience and will lead and grow Kiterocket’s digital marketing operations. Most recently, he worked at the global semiconductor and software company Arm, where he was responsible for setting and executing the global social media strategy across multiple business units.

“I am honored to join this incredible team and to empower our clients to build winning go-to-market strategies in today’s digital-first world,” Fryer said in a press release.