EHS senior Wagener named Bank of America student leader

Edina High School senior Izzy Wagener has been named a Bank of America student leader for 2022. This program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skill building and leadership development, according to a Bank of America news release.

As part of this paid internship, Wagener will work closely with the communications director at Hennepin Theatre Trust to learn how to develop effective messaging and communications strategies, and will work on developing promotional materials, the news release said.

Wagener is one of four students selected for the local program and the only student from Edina High School.

Apart from the program, Wagener is involved in other community groups and programs. She is the design editor for the school newspaper, Zephyrus, and a student boardmember for the League of Women Voters Edina. Wagener was also on the organizing committee for Edina Reads and helped establish a city-wide writing contest. As a member of the OutFront Youth Council, Wagener worked with school administrators for a more inclusive LGBTQ curriculum.

Wagener is among 300 students from across the country annually selected for the program, which began in 2004.