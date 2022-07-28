Hulu’s ‘Reboot’: First Look at Star-Studded TV Show Satire, Plus Release Date (PHOTOS)

‘American Horror Stories’ is an FX on Hulu spin-off of ‘American Horror Story‘ and is set in the same universe as the original show. The main difference between the two shows is in the format. While the original takes an entire season to tell a story, the spin-off offers a new story in every episode. The second season premiere links the show with the third season of the original series, ‘Coven.’ In contrast, season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Aura,’ stands on its own. The episode’s title refers to a smart doorbell device that the protagonist, Jaslyn (Gabourey Sidibe), insists on installing despite the reluctance of her skeptic husband. Soon, she is proven right when her past comes back to haunt her. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO