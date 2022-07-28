Georgia Department of Education to offer career training courses to elementary students

Staff Reporter

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education announced Thursday that it is establishing new Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) training courses for the elementary school grades.

“These elementary Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education courses will build into our middle- and high-school CTAE opportunities and give students the chance to learn about the many options they have for a successful future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.

The elementary-grade programs will be available for school districts to pilot starting in the fall of next year. Eventually, elementary-grade programs will be part of all the career pathways the state offers.

Georgia’s CTAE program offers 17 career pathway clusters , which train and prepare students for more than 100 career options ranging from finance to manufacturing to arts and audio-visual communications.

Georgia students who completed the CTAE Pathway graduated at a rate of 97% in the 2020-2021 school year.