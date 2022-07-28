ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Actor Tom Hanks recently learns about Tulsa Race Massacre, questions why

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
Tom Hanks Actor Tom Hanks attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards) (Christopher Polk)

Like many Americans, Tom Hanks recently learned about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Academy Award winner wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times last year. In the piece, Hanks wrote about his studies and interest in American history, but never heard about the deadly attack on Black Wall Street.

Now, video of Hanks appearing on the “Another Act” podcast is going viral.

“How is that possible,” said Hanks. “I’ve heard about Custer’s Little Bighorn, I’ve heard about the Alamo, I’ve heard about the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire, I’ve heard about all kinds of disasters in which people died. But I had never heard of this thing that happened in 1921.”

Hanks said he studied American history throughout grade school, junior college, and for fun as an adult. Still, he never learned about Tulsa’s history.

“It made me mad that some body had somehow made an editorial process of what was appropriate about our own American history,” said Hanks. “It’s doing a disservice to all of America, in order to not point out some very, very, simple, dare I say it, facts.”

Tulsa gained international attention last year as Green Country recognized the centennial of the massacre. There were vigils held in honor of the lives lost, and Tulsans celebrated the opening of Greenwood Rising, a museum dedicated to telling the history of the massacre.

“Nobody alive today is guilty, nobody alive today is to blame for it, except perhaps, the people who said, ‘let’s not talk about that,’” said Hanks.

Comments / 43

Darrin Ray Cravens
3d ago

Hello my name is Darrin Cravens. my grandfather Willie Cravens was the sexton @ Oaklawn Cemetery located in Tulsa, OK. I grew up at that Cemetery till 1984. that's when my grandfather passed away at Hillcrest Hospital located in Tulsa, OK. the bodies found at Oaklawn Cemetery my grandfather disclosed to me as a young child. since the Cemetery didn't have any up to date listing back then to tell lovedones where to look to find the Graves sites. We still have the original news paper from Tulsa World with a picture of my grandfather Willie with old down town Tulsa behind him where he made a huge statement about doing the survey of his domain. in that survey he disclosed the location of those bodies found under the tree. the city developed & has owned/ran Oaklawn Cemetery in 1910. anyone wants the real story call me I own Double D Construction LLC in Tulsa anyone can find me. I'll tell ya the truth.

Reply(3)
19
Lynn Betty
2d ago

unlike many, I do remember learning of this in school. I'm 45, not a Tulsa native- but from Oklahoma and when we learn about this, it was called The Tulsa Race Riots. We learned from our Oklahoma History teacher, but he did not teach us from the book, as it was not in there... it didn't stop him from spending about a month detailing accounts of the brutality and horror experienced. He was an amazing teacher and I'm grateful he took the time to actually educate us.

Reply(6)
10
Vicki Gregory
2d ago

Does he know how rapidly this part of Tulsa was rebuilt? That angry racists existed on both sides of the riot? That a black man fired the first gun at white men? That the area has only recently been changing because the residents were apathetic after the rebuild? That citizens have allowed crime, property destruction and drug use to flourish there? That citizens of both colors live there now? This is a very tragic episode in Tulsa History. It should never have happened. If you want to learn about history, then learn all of it. Don't just learn half of it and consider yourself educated.

Reply(10)
7
 

