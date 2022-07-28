Three sought for questioning in July 2021 Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are seeking to identify three men sought for questioning in the murder of 20-year-old Martaysha Flack, who was found fatally shot on July 28, 2021 .

Flack was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Holston Oaks Apartments, suffering from at least one fatal gunshot wound.

Knoxville Police are searching for three men seen on camera at the time of the shooting, which occurred around 5 p.m.

If anyone recognizes them or has any information on the shooting, please contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers .

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 , text **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Martaysha Flack, 20

Martaysha, known by friends and family as ‘Tay,’ was attending the Paul Mitchell School of Beauty and left behind a daughter, parents and siblings.

Her cousin, Jamarion Gillette, was fatally shot in March 2021. Flack died 11 days after her cousin Chaka Sligh, 36, was shot in East Knoxville and died shortly after her arrival at UT Medical Center .

