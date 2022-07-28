ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

8 firefighters injured after house collapses in Detroit

By WXYZ Staff
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38982X_0gwbbESJ00

DETROIT, Mich. ( WXYZ ) — Eight firefighters were injured when a house collapsed following a fire in Detroit, Michigan, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said two firefighters were trapped in the rubble. One managed to free himself and the other was pulled out and loaded into an ambulance.

The eight injured firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the firefighter pulled from the rubble is in serious condition. The other injuries included smoke inhalation and heat stroke.

This story was originally reported on wxyz.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy