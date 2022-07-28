Radio's Tom Joyner sells Florida home with a boxing ring for $19 million

Radio host Tom Joyner has cashed out of Golden Beach, Fla., selling his waterfront mansion for $19 million.

Joyner, who retired in 2019 after 25 years of hosting the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” paid $10.5 million for the property in 2015 and spent $7.5 million on a dramatic renovation with one goal in mind.

“I wanted it to be very easy to see the sea from most places in my house,” he told Architectural Digest in 2020.

He tore down archways to open up sight lines, brought in colorful accent pieces and added a few custom touches — most notably a boxing ring in the basement and a tub surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass in the bathroom.

The villa spans three stories on a third of an acre, scattering three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across 7,340 square feet. A sculptural staircase sweeps through the art-filled foyer, and other highlights include a gym, chef’s kitchen and living room lined with glass.

A second-story terrace overlooks the oceanfront backyard, where leafy landscaping and a louvered cabana surround a swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a grassy lawn leads straight to the beach.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman handled both ends of the deal.

A native of Alabama, Joyner is best known for hosting “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” which ran from 1994-2019 and featured news, sports and R&B music. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1998, and a decade later, he was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

