Erie County DA wants more government accountability to stop repeat offenders

wbfo.org
Erie County DA's office spends $5 million, hires 25 more people to speed up turning over evidence
Changes in state law can be expensive. Albany has made major changes to New York's criminal justice law, like not requiring cash bail in most cases. Another change involved speeding up sending evidence from prosecutors to defense lawyer, generally requiring it to happen within 15 days. That’s very fast in...
West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening. Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday. Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male...
chautauquatoday.com
An Arkwright woman is facing charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree criminal trespass following a report of an unwanted person on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address on Center Road in the Town of Arkwright shortly after 2:15 PM, and an investigation found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith had allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a residence that she did not have a right to enter, and that she was violating an order of protection. Weber-Smith with arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is being held on $1,000 bail. She will answer the charges in Arkwright Town Court at a later date.
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
Man arrested for multiple stabbings in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police. Codie DJ Swartz, 23, is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit […]
BPD cell block attendant accused of fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
A search was conducted at his home on July 14. According to a Buffalo police spokesperson, he was suspended without pay in connection with the search.
Hartland Man Charged with Alleged Drunk Driving with Child in Car
A Niagara County man faces multiple charges after an alleged drunk driving incident in Lockport. Troopers from the Lockport barracks stopped the driver of a vehicle in the town at approximately 10:43pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after allegedly observing violations of vehicle and traffic law. According to a written...
wnynewsnow.com
JAMESTOWN – A 23-year-old Jamestown man is facing charges following a stabbing overnight at a local bar. Jamestown Police responded to The Wine Cellar, 309 North Main Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a large fight. When officers arrived on scene a suspect, later identified as Codie DJ...
WGRZ TV
Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspects in murder investigation
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Saturday, Crime Stoppers announced that it is offering up to a $2,500 reward for a man wanted for murder. According to the release, Michael Atkinson, 22, is wanted on a first degree manslaughter complaint for a murder that happened in the Town of Tonawanda. Atkinson...
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release stemming from COVID-19 relief fraud. The court stated that between June and August 2020, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides loans to businesses that […]
Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield
An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road. According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Large Bar Fight
A large fight early Saturday at a bar in downtown Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the Wine Cellar at 309 North Main Street at about 2:00 AM and began a foot pursuit with a male after being notified by multiple victims that he had stabbed them. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Swartz, was taken into custody with no further incident. Police say multiple victims suffered lacerations as a result of the incident. Swartz is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, as well as one count each of tampering with physical evidence, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com
Ashville Man Accused of Threatening Someone with Baseball Bat in Arkwright
A report of a criminal mischief incident Sunday morning in the Town of Arkwright led to the arrest of an Ashville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Griswold Road shortly before 9:30 AM and found that 47-year-old Mason Riggle allegedly threatened someone with a baseball bat and damaged property. Riggle was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree menacing.
Two Arrested for Charged for Violent Armed Robbery of Buffalo Convenience Store
Two Buffalo area men have been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery after firing...
Two indicted for June armed robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of two men for an armed robbery in June. It is alleged that two men, 22-year-old Tyyon Brown of Buffalo and 19-year-old Israel McMillan entered a convenience store on East Lovejoy St. in the City of Buffalo on June 2 at approximately […]
A Chautauqua County man is under arrest, facing a DWI charge after a crash in Fredonia. The New York State Police says troopers were called to the intersection of Route 20 and North Road on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after receiving a call about a car crash. The driver was...
nyspnews.com
Accident investigation leads to arrest of Brocton resident
On July 28th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Matthew Utegg, 57, of Brocton, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to the intersection of Route 20 and North Road in Fredonia for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigation revealed that Utegg was driving west on Route 20 when he attempted to turn onto North Road but instead exited the roadway and struck the guardrail and the stop sign, rendering his vehicle undriveable. Utegg was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .25. Utegg was then processed and issued traffic tickets. Utegg is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court next month. Utegg was not injured in the accident.
