Monson, MA

Monson Savings Bank donates $2K to Academy Hill School

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donated $2,000 to the Academy Hill School in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Monson Savings Bank, the public was given the opportunity to cast their votes for the non-profit organizations that they wanted to see Monson Savings Bank support in 2022. This year Academy Hill School ranked as one of the top vote recipients.

Monson Savings is always thrilled to support the educational needs of our local students, whether it be through donations to youth programs, providing scholarships to high school seniors, or our free financial literacy programs,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President, and CEO. “We are proud to provide this donation to Academy Hill School in support of their mission.”

Academy Hill is an independent, coeducational, private elementary and middle school located in Springfield.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

