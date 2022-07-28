ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Thief Steals Victim’s Credit Card While in Line at Tamarac Publix, Runs Up $200 Grocery Bill

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tamaractalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy