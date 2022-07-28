Angels listening to offers for Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have provided a listening ear to teams expressing interest in acquiring two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

The New York Post reported the Angels are telling teams they are willing to listen to offers involving Ohtani, this with the club residing 21 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West entering play on Thursday. With fellow superstar Mike Trout holding a no-trade clause, Ohtani has become in play — in theory.

CBS Sports reported the New York Mets have engaged in talks with the Angels over the reigning AL MVP. Mets general manager Billy Eppler signed Ohtani while he was the GM of the Angels from 2015-20.

The Athletic reported that San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller “checked in” on Ohtani, as well as Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas.

Previously, MLB Network reported the Angels have no plans to trade Ohtani prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Ohtani, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings this season. He also is batting .257 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs in 95 games this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: