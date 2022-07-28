Companies looking for ways to hire and retain workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It’s a job seekers market right now with the state of Massachusetts gaining 3,400 jobs in the month of June.

The job market that was hit so hard by the pandemic now faces a new challenge: how to retain and attract employees.

Help wanted signs abound right now. It’s a common situation throughout western Massachusetts where businesses are having hard time finding talent. The areas hit particularly hard are hospitality and retail.

22News spoke with officials from MassHire who say companies are doing their best to get noticed, whether it be through job fairs or even special recruiting events, but the potential workforce is fickle.

Bud Delphin, the Vice President of Programs and Services at MassHire in Holyoke explained, “There are so many more job seekers that are sort of holding back and waiting for better opportunities. People are certainly moving from position to position much more often than we’ve ever seen as people are trying to find better paying opportunities.”

Delphin added the option for remote work is also high on people’s wish lists. If you are currently looking for employment, certain sectors are experiencing more of a boom right now.

The areas of biggest job growth include construction, business, and professional services and information.

Companies also try and sweeten the deal with signing bonuses, generous vacation time, and more.

“We offer tuition benefits for our employees, we have a generous vacation package, generous health insurance packagesm and we also have generous sick time. We are also a unionized environment as well and I know a lot of people look for that in employers,” said Candace Berrena the Senior Talent Aquistion Consultant at UMass Amherst.

More advice for job seekers: do your homework and find out your worth. It can give you an advantage in the negotiation process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.