AISD to discuss proposals for improved safety features, resource distribution on campuses

AUSTIN (KXAN) – During a board meeting Thursday, the City of Austin was set to discuss two November 2022 bond proposals. The proposals were said to chart a course toward a fair distribution of resources, opportunities and investments to support student achievement.

In a draft for Proposal A, additional funding would be added toward safety and security, such as fencing, door hardware and locks, funding for Special Education spaces and phased elementary schools would become full modernizations. The proposal would affect 14 campuses in Austin, and there would be no tax rate increase in Proposal A.

Proposal B included all of the projects and changes from proposal A but added additional funding for Special Education spaces, upgraded Martin Middle School to phase one modernization, removed teacher housing and the Bear Creek addition and upgraded Wooten Elementary School to full modernization. The proposal would affect 19 campuses in Austin, and it mentioned a 1-cent tax rate increase.

According to the city, the long-range plan would be to inform the annual budgeting process, identify which improvements and new facilities may be included in a future bond and benefit students and staff districtwide.

The Bond Steering Committee will hold a meeting Aug. 9 to consider calling for a bond election and approving bond language.

In April 2017, the Board adopted a 25-year plan to modernize schools and create improved learning spaces. The plan called for minor updates every two years and major updates every five years.

The plan was updated in Jan. 2020 to include a long-range vision for athletics & wellness, career and technical education & career-connected learning, and fine arts & creative learning, according to a release.

In October 2020, the district began updating the 2016 facility condition and educational suitability assessments for campuses in preparation for future updates. The draft assessments are currently under review.

On Feb. 10, the Board discussed potential bond programs and the long-range planning process.

The Bond Steering Committee began meeting in March and was charged with utilizing the district’s long-range plan and bond capacity to develop and prioritize a potential bond package for the November 8 election.

