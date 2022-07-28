Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance , which drops this week.

In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy , 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the “Break My Soul” singer continued. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” she said. “And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

Alongside the dedication, Beyoncé shared a wholesome selfie with her three children asleep in her bed. The Dreamgirls star is seen wearing a black tank top as her daughter Rumi snoozes on her mother’s shoulder. Sir is fast asleep in the middle while Blue Ivy sleeps next to her younger siblings.

Beyoncé also thanked her Uncle Jonny, who she explained was her “godmother” and “the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” The singer also gave a shout out to her mother, Tina Knowles, and her father, Mathew Knowles.

“Mama, I luhhhh you,” she wrote. “To my father, my OG, my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”

Of course, Beyoncé ended the dedication with a note for the Beyhive: “To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”

Renaissance , Beyoncé’s first album in six years, is due to drop on 29 July. A week before its release, Beyoncé revealed the tracklist for her first album since 2016’s Lemonade , which features 16 tracks including the newly released single “Break My Soul”.