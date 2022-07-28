ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

City of Springfield looking to secure former Friendly’s property on Sumner Avenue

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is taking steps to secure 65 Sumner Avenue, a piece of land that currently sits a closed Friendly’s restaurant.

The taking of land was discussed at a special city council meeting Monday night. The city intends to use the land for additional parking for the Sumner Avenue Elementary School. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion at the western end of Sumner during busy school arrival and dismissal times.

There are also plans to use the remaining structure on the property for the anticipated new Springfield Virtual School.

