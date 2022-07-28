Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

www.blackenterprise.com
irishjack
3d ago
I don't want the part to be recast. I don't think anyone could do the part nearly as well as Bozeman. He was a truly great actor. But one interesting suggestion to recast I heard was Michael B. Jordan. A very good actor in his own right and with a strong tie to the movie. I don't know if he could handle the accent thouh.
Reply(6)
24
Sassy
3d ago
It's very sad that he passed away..Black Panther was an amazing movie..but I agree that Marvel has to move on...Im looking forward to the next movie in the franchise..And I would never disrespect Stan Lee by boycotting his legacy..
Reply(1)
19
Andrew Hudnall
2d ago
If you are a true fan of the Black Panther story, you should want it to continue forward. It should be recast.
Reply
9
Comments / 96