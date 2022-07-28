ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 96

irishjack
3d ago

I don't want the part to be recast. I don't think anyone could do the part nearly as well as Bozeman. He was a truly great actor. But one interesting suggestion to recast I heard was Michael B. Jordan. A very good actor in his own right and with a strong tie to the movie. I don't know if he could handle the accent thouh.

Reply(6)
24
Sassy
3d ago

It's very sad that he passed away..Black Panther was an amazing movie..but I agree that Marvel has to move on...Im looking forward to the next movie in the franchise..And I would never disrespect Stan Lee by boycotting his legacy..

Reply(1)
19
Andrew Hudnall
2d ago

If you are a true fan of the Black Panther story, you should want it to continue forward. It should be recast.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Fans Threaten#T Challa Black Panther
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy