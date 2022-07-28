You can trek to outer space — if you can afford the $125,000 ticket

If you’re thinking about where to go for your next vacation, how about somewhere out of this world? Literally.

A space tourism company is giving the world’s most intrepid — and likely some of its most deep-pocketed — travelers a chance to visit outer space for a few hours, but it will cost a pretty penny.

Florida-based company Space Perspective released new images that show the latest patented capsule design for its Spaceship Neptune craft, which will cost a whopping $125,000 per ticket.

According to Space Perspective, the price is justified — since it delivers a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

The company revealed that it already sold nearly 900 tickets and is now taking bookings for 2025 and beyond. There will be a $1,000 deposit request, which is refundable should something happen.

Anyone has the option to rent the craft, since it doesn’t leave Earth’s gravity and no specialist training will be required.

Space Perspective promises a calmer experience than Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic experience since its spherical pod is being propelled into the planet’s stratosphere by a balloon. Space Perspective/Mega

Up to eight passengers at a time can enjoy panoramic views of Earth while sipping cocktails from the craft’s bar lounge. Space Perspective/Mega

Passengers will be able to walk around the spherical capsule design. Features include a luxury Space Lounge that comes with deep reclining seats, mood lighting and a well-stocked bar.

Partnering with the London-based studio Of My Imagination, Space Perspective described the windows of their capsule as “the largest ever, patented windows to be taken to the edge of space,” featuring 360-degree panoramic views of Earth.

The company compares the size of the capsule to that of “a large balcony stateroom on a cruise ship.”

It will take six hours total to go to space and return, with the company hoping to start running trips to the edge of space by the end of 2024.

Specifically, it will involve a two-hour gentle launch above 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere, with another two hours of a leisurely stay, so travelers can enjoy the view, then a two-hour final descent to the ocean.

Additionally, there will be WiFi on board so passengers can livestream their experience.

Space Perspective plans to take passengers up to 100,000 feet for suborbital adventures in a pressurized capsule launching from a high-tech version of a hot-air balloon.

When fully expanded, the balloon spans about 18 million cubic feet — enough for a football stadium to float inside of it.

And unlike Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which have flight turbulence, Space Perspective says it will be a much smoother experience.

“Centuries of balloon and parachute operation and development demonstrate that always flying with the balloon from launch through landing, with traditional parachutes as a reserve backup system, is by far the simplest, safest and most robust solution,” co-founder Taber MacCallum said in a statement. “Our proprietary flight system means that the capsule and SpaceBalloon always remain connected, and take-off and landing conditions are always within our control.”