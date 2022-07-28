ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Benintendi ‘open-minded’ about COVID vaccine after Yankees trade

By Greg Joyce
 3 days ago

A trade to the Yankees hasn’t immediately changed Andrew Benintendi’s vaccine stance, but the outfielder said he is staying “open-minded.”

Benintendi missed the Royals’ trip to Toronto earlier this month because he was unvaccinated, calling it a “personal decision” at the time. The Yankees have a key series in Toronto on Sept. 26-28 and could return there for a potential playoff series. Their roster has been fully vaccinated for two trips there this season, but it remains to be seen whether Benintendi will be available to join them for the next one.

“Right now, I’m still positioned in the same spot,” Benintendi said Thursday before debuting in pinstripes and hitting leadoff against his old team at Yankee Stadium. “I’m open-minded about it. Not against it. But time will tell, as we get closer, but for now, I’m just focused on getting here, getting comfortable, getting to know the guys and winning baseball games.”

Andrew Benintendi during his first Yankees press conference on Thursday.
Greg Joyce
Andrew Benintendi at bat on June 14, 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Benintendi did not have to agree to get vaccinated for the trade to be finalized, he said, and nobody from the Yankees front office or players have talked to him about that decision yet.

“There were a few reports about that; I don’t know where they came from,” Benintendi said. “Right now, I’m just focused on playing baseball. We’ll cross that bridge [when we get there]. Like I said, I’m open-minded.”

