Kewanee, IL

Suspect arrested on grooming charges

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of grooming after a child enticement investigation.

On July 22, the Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division concluded a child enticement investigation, leading to the arrest of Dalton A. Solomon, age 22. Detectives learned that Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old female. Detectives obtained copies of the online chats and conducted interviews with the victim, other witnesses and the suspect. After probable cause was developed, Solomon was arrested without incident on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony, and transported to the Henry County Jail.

Dalton A. Solomon (photo: Kewanee Police Department)

The Class 4 Felony carries a potential sentence of 1 to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bond was set at $30,000. Solomon posted the required 10% bond of $3,000 and was released. He has a preliminary hearing set for August 8th at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.

