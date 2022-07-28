ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to miss Week 1

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
 3 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - It's official. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss the season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to work his way back from a torn left ACL he suffered in Week 17 last season.

While speaking with the media after practice on Thursday, Gallup said his Week 1 availability "is not a reasonable possibility." He declined to speculate on when he might make his season debut.

105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus reported on Thursday's show that the team is hoping that Gallup can return in time for Week 2's matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas placed Gallup on the active/physically unable to perform list to begin training camp on Wednesday.

The Cowboys brought in former TCU wideout KaVontae Turpin on Thursday to add to the team's wide receiver depth, but that addition won't necessarily prevent the team from continuing to monitor

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

