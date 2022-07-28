Meteorologist Dan Brounoff helps deliver special weather forecast experience at Envision Dallas

KRLD's Meteorologist Dan Brounoff was part of an interactive learning experience at Envision Dallas, Thursday morning.

Joined by world-renown blind artist John Bramblitt, Dan was part of an art experience that allowed for the visually-impaired to create their own weather forecast.

Learning from world renown blind artist John Bramblitt Photo credit Dan Brounoff

"Such a rewarding experience today at Envision Dallas. We talked weather, learned about art and created billboard posters of each season allowing the visually impaired to present their own seasonal weather forecast at today's event. Something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

Creating their own weather forecast Photo credit Dan Brounoff

Envision Dallas also employs visually impaired and legally blind adults to work in their manufacturing plant on their facility grounds. They have contracts with our US military and TxDOT to create raw materials for everyday use. One of the items they make is the bright fluorescent orange and yellow vests that you see highway workers wearing. They also manufacture sunglasses' cases for the US Navy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram