ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

10 vehicle burglaries in Mobile, 3 arrested

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxEr2_0gwbMR0H00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested three people after 10 cars were broken into at the 1000 block of Colonial Hills Drive Wednesday, July 27.

Brendon Beaucene, 18, and two teens were arrested after officers were called to investigate the string of burglaries. Officers believe Beaucene, a 16 -year-old and 17-year-old broke into the cars, stole several items and drove from the scene in a vehicle.

10-year prison sentence for Grand Bay man who pleaded guilty to incest

Investigators were given a description of the vehicle, which was later spotted by officers. Police stopped the vehicle and took the trio into custody. While investigating, stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

Beaucene was arrested and charged with nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Metro Jail log. The two teens were taken to Strickland Youth Center. More charges may be pending once police finish their investigation, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Bay, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Strickland Youth Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy