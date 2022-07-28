ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD seeks serial car burglary suspects

New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two suspects wanted for Vehicle Burglary. The offense occurred on July 16, 2022, at 33 Dreyfous Drive.

According to investigators, the suspects smashed the victim’s window to her vehicle and took her purse that contained her credit cards. The suspects reportedly used the credit cards at a local home improvement store.

Both suspects have been identified as the individuals responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the City Park area. The suspects have been seen in a black Dodge Ram or blue Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

