Investigators say tractor ignited 180-acre brush fire in Ramona; fire is 35 percent contained

Firefighters climb up a mountain to construct a containment line to keep the Casner Fire from spreading at Rancho Ballena Lane in Ramona, CA on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A brush fire in Ramona that officials said was accidentally sparked Wednesday by someone using a tractor to clear vegetation was 35 percent contained with about 180 acres charred on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters worked throughout the night and about 115 firefighters — hand crews and those assigned to 14 engines — were on the blaze Thursday morning, building containment lines to keep the fire from spreading, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.

Several helicopters and planes were quickly summoned to make fire retardant drops Wednesday. No aircraft were assigned Thursday, he said.

"There's still a lot of work to put in," Shoots said. "The fortunate part of this fire is that it burned in grass and it's easier to built containment lines and to mop up, which is essentially cooling down the fire."

The blaze, dubbed the Casner fire, ignited around 12:20 p.m. off state Route 78 near Casner Road. It spread at a moderate rate through grasses, growing to about 155 acres in about two hours, Cal Fire said. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire’s spread had been stopped.

Residents in around 20 homes were ordered to evacuate as winds pushed the flames toward homes, Shoots said. It was about 90 degrees when the fire started.

The evacuation area included miles of rural terrain north of Route 78, according to a map on the county Sheriff’s Department’s Twitter. Several areas south of the highway were under an evacuation warning.

All the evacuation warnings were lifted Thursday morning.

Fire officials hope to have the fire completely out by Friday, Shoots said.

Shoots said the person who accidentally sparked the blaze could be held financially liable. He said it will be up to Cal Fire officials to determine whether the person would be billed for firefighting costs or other property damage. "It doesn't always end up in a bill in the case of accidental starts," Shoots said. "That will make its way through the Cal Fire process and they will make that determination at the statewide level."

Shoots said residents should not try to clear brush on hot afternoons because of the fire risk.

"People think mowed grass isn't going to take off, but with a little bit of wind" it can, he said.

