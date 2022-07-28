OCSO: Male suspect wanted for raping teen patient at Pontiac hospital

(WWJ) - The location of a Detroit man accused of raping an 18-year-old psychiatric patient two weeks ago is currently unknown and authorities in Oakland County are searching to bring him to justice.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after authorities said he raped a teen who was undergoing mental health treatment at Pontiac General Hospital on July 14.

According to officials, Blanks was employed at the hospital as a night shift mental health technician on the psychiatric floor -- he has since be terminated from his position.

Detective began investigating the alleged incident after hospital administrators said they became aware that Blanks sexually assaulted an 18-year-old patient early in the morning in mid-July.

A three-count warrant for Blanks' arrest was issued Wednesday, but deputies said his whereabouts remain elusive.

“That a person who is receiving mental health services would be violated by someone charged with her care is disgusting,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We ask for the public’s help in locating him so he can be held accountable.”

Anyone with any information about Blanks' current whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A reward for up to $1,000 will be paid out for information leading to Blanks' arrest.

Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous.