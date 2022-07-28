ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant Tweets One Emoji On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UV1l_0gwbL2Io00

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Thursday. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet with just one emoji.

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent season as they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick made the first All-Star Game of his career, and he blossomed into a true star in the league.

In 2021, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the first-round.

This past season, Morant won his first career playoff series as the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

The Warriors went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games, and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games.

For the Grizzlies, they had a tough break as Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 against the Warriors.

He did not end up playing in any other games in the series, so the Grizzlies were without their best player for the final three games against the Warriors.

They went 1-2 in the three games without Morant.

The Grizzlies can definitely build off this very successful season as they have a very young roster, and Morant is only 22-years-old.

There is no question that they will be one of the teams to keep an eye on the next few seasons.

Morant is only going to get better.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Utah Jazz#The Dallas Mavericks#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy