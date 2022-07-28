Shreveport company gets $950 million Air Force contract for advanced battlefield systems

The US Air Force has awarded Shreveport-based Praeses a contract of up to $950 million for the Joint All Domain Command and Control environment as part of a multi-level security effort to provide the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum).

JADC2 operates in an open architecture family of systems that enable capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

The Praeses’ solutions, individually and collectively, address the Air Force’s needs through digital modeling, simulation and analysis, cloud-based repositories, data ingestion, data fusion, data analytics, predictive modeling, artificial intelligence, command and control and visualization across multidomain operations.

“Praeses is honored to be selected to support the US Air Force and the DoD through the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) contract,” says J.D. Hunsicker, Vice President of Government Programs at Praeses. “This partnership allows Praeses to materially impact the Air Force’s need for rapid and agile delivery of communication technology and data management services with our proven and uniquely innovative software systems. “