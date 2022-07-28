ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Cross drain replacement in Muhlenberg County on KY 176

By Jana Garrett
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Starting August 1, KYTC crews plan to initiate the replacement of a cross drain in Muhlenberg County on KY 176. The work will be north of Greenville.

KYTC says the repair will take place at MP 11.9 on KY 176. The work zone for this improvement is located between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. The work may require two days to complete.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Jasper PD warning drivers of flooded roadways

Drivers may need to seek alternate routes while this work goes on.

