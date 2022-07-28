2022 Fantasy Football: Your ultimate Draft Kit — with rankings, projections, sleepers and more — is here!

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 02: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Fantasy football draft season is about to take off, so we're happy to present our draft kit for 2022 to help you get ready to build those championship teams! We will be rounding up all the advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts throughout the season so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on the clock in your leagues.

Whether you're playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to rankings, sleepers, busts, projections and more expert analysis. Don't forget to also listen and subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast for advice five times a week.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

And here's a reminder: Yahoo Fantasy Plus is available for the fantasy football season, so be sure to get an exclusive edge on the competition by signing up now!

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect, but make sure you also consider what format you're playing in when prepping for your draft.

Ultimately, the only way you'll miss out is if you don't play. So sign up now and let the fun begin.

Note: We’ll continue to add new draft prep content here all the way up until the season kicks off.

Fantasy Draft Prep

Draft Rankings: Overall Top 300 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

(Much more coming!)

More Fantasy Analysis

Why you shouldn't listen to the naysayers on Josh Jacobs

Yes, you should draft Kirk Cousins in 2022

Which second-year wide receiver is the best breakout bet of 2022?

Is the end of the workhorse running back coming?

...And much more to come — keep it locked here as we continue to add new expert content!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/2022-fantasy-football-your-ultimate-draft-kit-with-rankings-projections-sleepers-and-more-is-here-201647262.html