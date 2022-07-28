Cleveland Browns training camp Day 2: Anthony Schwartz pulls up with knee injury

BEREA – The Browns spent a little more than an hour on the field going through drills Thursday. That was still long enough for second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz to leave with a left knee injury.

Schwartz pulled up while working on routes on air, and walked off the field with a trainer. The team said his knee will be fevaluated further.

For Schwartz, it's the latest obstacle he's had since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Auburn . A year ago, he battled a hamstring injury throughout much of the offseason and training camp, then missed three games due to a concussion .

"Every week it was pretty much just fighting through so I could play Sunday," Schwartz said during OTAs in June. "For me, my goal was to be out there and play on Sunday. This year I feel my goal is to win on Sunday and do my best to be able to help the team win on Sundays."

Schwartz, who had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, is among a group of three relatively young receivers being counted on by the Browns to provide depth behind Amari Cooper . Of those three, third-year pro Donovan Peoples-Jones is the only one who hasn't dealt with some kind of injury issue early in camp.

David Bell , the third-round pick in April out of Purdue, was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list when rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp last Friday. Bell has been battling a minor foot injury during the offseason program that has continued to nag at him.

Cooper downplayed what missing a short period of time could do for Bell.

“He has the opportunity to sit back and watch, so it all depends on what he takes away from us practicing or the game from a mental aspect. There’s just so much to learn when you’re in that situation. So, not so much. It really just depends on the player."

A Guardian for the Browns players

Many of the Browns players took to the field on Thursday wearing protective Guardian Caps over their helmets. The padded, soft-shell layer is a new mandate for certain position groups to wear through the second preseason game.

Players who play on the offensive or defensive line, tight end, and linebacker are mandated to wear them. Other players can choose to wear them if they want.

"We have all these issues with concussions and you see guys unfortunately later in life – and football, I think most guys know the danger – so if there's a way, I poked fun at it, but if there's a way to protect the head when you can, I think it's a positive movement," All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio said. "I'm not a guy that's going to like head-bang the whole game anyway, I try to use technique and hands and shoulders and different levers instead of your head.

"I know some guys enjoy that, I guess, but for me I'd rather keep my head out of it as much as possible. Sometimes you have to, it's football, but it's another thing you can add to protect the players."

Rookies wore them during the time between when they reported to camp last week and the first day of full-squad practice on Wednesday. Coach Kevin Stefanski reported no issues from the players afterward.

Stefanski isn't pretending the caps, which won't be required for regular-season games, will solve all the issues of head trauma in the sport. What he does appreciate is the attempt to mitigate things.

“Everything we do we keep the head out of it, whether you’re tackling or blocking or taking on a block, we’re trying to keep our head out of it, that’s good technique,” he said. “Putting these things on doesn’t automatically make you a battering ram of any sort. We’re still being very safe in how we teach, and the guys know that’s how we operate. We don’t use our head in that way.”

Joel Bitonio stumps for former teammate J.C. Tretter

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Those camps have all started without former Browns center J.C. Tretter finding his way onto a team's roster.

His close friend and former teammate, Bitonio, found that fact remarkable.

"I think he should [have a job]," Bitonio said. "I think if you look at the stats, whatever stats you want to look at, if you want to watch the film or whatever he's, in my opinion, one of the top five or, if you want to even argue, top 10 centers in the league. The NFL's weird like that sometimes so we'll see what happens."

Tretter, who is also the president of the NFL Players Association, was released by the Browns in March in a move which saved the team $8.23 million in cap space. He started 80 games in five seasons, only missing a Christmas Day game at Green Bay last year.

Nick Harris , the 2021 fifth-round pick, started the game against the Packers. He's also projected to start this season in Tretter's place.

Jerry Jones' comments don't faze Amari Cooper

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a veiled shot at three departed Dallas players during a press conference when Dallas opened camp Tuesday in Oxnard, Calif. One of those players included Cooper, who was traded to the Browns in March .

“We lost three really highly profile players,” Jones told reporters at the time, referring to Cooper, Randy Gregory and La'el Collins. “Those players were in the top 10 of our players that make the most money. When you get into that spot, I can tell you, your standards go up. Your bar is higher, your conduct is higher, your attention to the team is higher, not just your own performance but everything.

"When you have that kind of responsibility, which you do when you have that much of the financial pie. What I’m trying to say is those decisions were made more about the availability than ability and they were made as to how you arrive at not being unavailable at times.”

Cooper was asked Thursday about Jones' comments. The eighth-year pro said he hadn't heard what the Dallas owner had said.

When Jones' answer was told to Cooper, he said, "Oh, I didn't really see it. I would have to go back and look at it."

